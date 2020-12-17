New Strong Sell Stocks for December 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Express, Inc. EXPR operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Reed's, Inc. REED develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 30 days.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. PQG provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8% downward over the last 30 days.

CDK Global, Inc. CDK provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Arch Resources, Inc. ARCH produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.