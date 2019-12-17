New Strong Sell Stocks for December 17th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Analog Devices, Inc. ADI is a company that designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits and digital signal processing technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS is a company that provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Cummins Inc. CMI is a company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR is a chain of discount variety retail stores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.
IPG Photonics Corporation IPGP is a company that develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Click to get this free report
Cummins Inc. (CMI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS): Free Stock Analysis Report
IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.