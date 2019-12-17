New Strong Sell Stocks for December 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Analog Devices, Inc. ADI is a company that designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits and digital signal processing technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS is a company that provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Cummins Inc. CMI is a company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR is a chain of discount variety retail stores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

IPG Photonics Corporation IPGP is a company that develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

