New Strong Sell Stocks for December 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL develops and operates stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Freshpet, Inc. FRPT manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Masonite International Corporation DOOR designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company VOD engages in telecommunication services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Woodward, Inc. WWD designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

