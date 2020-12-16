New Strong Sell Stocks for December 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Boston Properties, Inc. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited NAT is a tanker company that acquires and charters double-hull tankers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.6% downward over the last 30 days.

RYB Education, Inc. RYB provides early childhood education service. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Repsol, S.A. REPYY operates as an integrated energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.

