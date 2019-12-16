New Strong Sell Stocks for December 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Golden Entertainment, Inc. GDEN is a company that focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Marine Products Corporation MPX is a company that designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat, deck boat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Lazard Ltd LAZ is a company that operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. ORC is a specialty finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Triton International Limited TRTN is a company that is engaged in acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

