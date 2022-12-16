New Strong Sell Stocks for December 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AdvanSix ASIX is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5 downward over the last 60 days.

Black Knight Financial Services BKI is engaged in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 60 days.

FB Financial FBK is a bank holding company that provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

