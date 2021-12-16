New Strong Sell Stocks for December 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Autohome Inc. ATHM operates as an online destination for automobile consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 30 days.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. DLB creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Griffon Corporation GFF provides consumer and professional, and home and building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. PSTL is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Matthews International Corporation MATW provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

