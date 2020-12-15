New Strong Sell Stocks for December 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. DARE is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. GBT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.

CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

