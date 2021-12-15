New Strong Sell Stocks for December 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.

L.B. Foster Company FSTR provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Lands' End, Inc. LE operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. SPWH operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Rio Tinto Group RIO engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

