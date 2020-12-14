New Strong Sell Stocks for December 14th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ALRN is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 13% downward over the last 30 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited NAT is a tanker company that acquires and charters double-hull tankers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Repsol, S.A. REPYY operates as an integrated energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.

Zurich Insurance Group AG ZURVY provides insurance products and related services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.

PTC Inc. PTC operates as software and services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

