New Strong Sell Stocks for December 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Stryve Foods, Inc. SNAX manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 59% downward over the last 30 days.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ETON is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA provides digital communications products, solutions, and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. DLB creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications environment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Ranger Oil Corporation ROCC is an independent oil and gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

