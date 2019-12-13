New Strong Sell Stocks for December 13th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Conn's, Inc. CONN is a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 60 days.
Synovus Financial Corp. SNV is a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 60 days.
The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE is a children's specialty apparel retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 60 days.
Noah Holdings Limited NOAH is a wealth and asset management service provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 60 days.
Level One Bancorp, Inc. LEVL is a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 60 days.
