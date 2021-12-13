New Strong Sell Stocks for December 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Altus Midstream Company ALTM is the owner and operator of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. DFH is the holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 30 days.

EnerSys ENS is a provider of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.6% downward over the last 30 days.

GameStop Corp. GME is a retailer of games and entertainment products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Lands' End, Inc. LE is a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 23.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

