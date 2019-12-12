New Strong Sell Stocks for December 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated ATI is a manufacturer and seller specialty materials and components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD is an infrastructure and road construction company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.1% downward over the last 60 days.

US Ecology, Inc. ECOL is a company that provides environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 60 days.

AAON, Inc. AAON is a company that engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL is a company that manufactures and sells a range of apparel products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

