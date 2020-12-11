New Strong Sell Stocks for December 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Express, Inc. EXPR operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Nuance Communications, Inc. NUAN provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence innovations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Capstone Turbine Corporation CPST develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.3% downward over the last 30 days.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Splunk Inc. SPLK develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

