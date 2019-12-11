Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 11th

Here are 4 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AngloGold Ashanti Limited AU is a gold mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Central Puerto S.A. CEPU is a company that generates and sells electric power to private and public customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 60 days.

Ladder Capital Corp LADR is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3% downward over the last 60 days.

Marine Products Corporation MPXis a company that designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 60 days.

