New Strong Sell Stocks for December 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Flutter Entertainment plc PDYPY operates as a sports betting and gaming company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Intuit Inc. INTU provides financial management and compliance products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

AstroNova, Inc. ALOT designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Lyft, Inc. LYFT operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.

