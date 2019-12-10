New Strong Sell Stocks for December 10th

Here are 3 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Atlantia S.p.A. ATASY constructs and operates motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas and intermodal systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. BCEI is an exploration and production company that deals in onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.

TechnipFMC plc FTI is a company that engages in oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 3% downward over the last 30 days.

