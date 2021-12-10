New Strong Sell Stocks for December 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 48.9% downward over the last 30 days.

HealthEquity, Inc. HQY provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. MESA provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Cognex Corporation CGNX provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 4% downward over the last 30 days.

