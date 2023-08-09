New Strong Sell Stocks for August 9th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BorgWarner BWA is a global leader in clean and efficient technology solutions required for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.5% downward over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 11.7% downward over the last 60 days.

BioRad Laboratories BIO is a manufacturer and global supplier of clinical diagnostics and life science research products in the healthcare, analytical chemistry life science research and other markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 60 days.

