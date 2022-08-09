New Strong Sell Stocks for August 9th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BHP Group Limited BHP is a resources company that operates in Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Rio Tinto Group RIO engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.7% downward over the last 60 days.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT is a tire manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 60 days.

