New Strong Sell Stocks for August 8th

August 08, 2023 — 07:44 am EDT

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ashland Inc. ASH is a leading specialty chemicals company serving a vast range of consumer and industrial markets including automotive, construction, architectural coatings, adhesives, energy, food & beverage and pharmaceutical. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 18.5% downward over the last 60 days.

BASF BASFY is the world's leading chemical company with a portfolio ranging from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Associated BancCorp ASB is a bank holding company which provides an array of banking and non-banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

