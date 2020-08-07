New Strong Sell Stocks for August 7th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Diageo plc DEO produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation GDP is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

PowerFleet, Inc. PWFL develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Revlon, Inc. REV develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Viad Corp VVI operates as an experiential services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 100% downward over the last 30 days.

