New Strong Sell Stocks for August 6th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Canon Inc. CAJ manufactures and sells office multifunction devices, plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Avangrid, Inc. AGR operates as an energy services holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ENTA is a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 30 days.

O-I Glass, Inc. OI manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.9% downward over the last 30 days.

RBC Bearings Incorporated ROLL manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

