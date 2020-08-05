New Strong Sell Stocks for August 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. GOOS designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Kirby Corporation KEX operates domestic tank barges. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA operates as a beauty retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Woodward, Inc. WWD designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

