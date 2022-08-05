New Strong Sell Stocks for August 5th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Equinox Gold Corp. EQX engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.2% downward over the last 60 days.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. CCCS provides technology solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Vornado Realty Trust VNO is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 1% downward over the last 60 days.

