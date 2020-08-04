New Strong Sell Stocks for August 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

IMAX Corporation IMAX operates as an entertainment technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 34% downward over the last 30 days.

Global Partners LP GLP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 14% downward over the last 30 days.

LivaNova PLC LIVN is a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Medtronic plc MDT develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PK operates lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 73.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

