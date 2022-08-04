New Strong Sell Stocks for August 4th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adecoagro S.A. AGRO is an agro-industrial company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Cumulus Media Inc. CMLS is an audio-first media company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. SPR engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 66.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.