New Strong Sell Stocks for August 4th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adecoagro S.A. AGRO is an agro-industrial company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Cumulus Media Inc. CMLS is an audio-first media company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. SPR engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 66.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Most Popular