New Strong Sell Stocks for August 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. BIP owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Entercom Communications Corp. ETM is a media and entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 96.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Hess Midstream LP HESM owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.7% downward over the last 30 days.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. JJSF manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

