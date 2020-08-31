New Strong Sell Stocks for August 31st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

eMagin Corporation EMAN designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode displays on-silicon micro displays. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 85.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. GALT is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Lawson Products, Inc. LAWS distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Nephros, Inc. NEPH is a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.

SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC provides multi-screen, advertising, and premium over the top video products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.