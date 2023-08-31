News & Insights

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 31st

August 31, 2023 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amerant Bancorp Inc. AMTB is a bank holding company for Amerant Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. BWB is a bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR is a bank holding company for Frost Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 60 days.

