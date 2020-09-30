New Strong Sell Stocks for August 30th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

W. R. Grace & Co. GRA produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. BIOX provides crop productivity solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 30 days.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. HCCI provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 36.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. KW operates as a real estate investment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.8% downward over the last 30 days.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ZTO provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

