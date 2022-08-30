New Strong Sell Stocks for August 30th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alico, Inc. ALCO is an agribusiness and land management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 73% downward over the last 60 days.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. CBAN is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. LAKE manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.7% downward over the last 60 days.

