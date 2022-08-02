New Strong Sell Stocks for August 2nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Dillard's, Inc. DDS is a large fashion retailing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 60 days.

Berry Corporation BRY is an independent upstream energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 60 days.

MasTec, Inc. MTZ is an infrastructure construction company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

