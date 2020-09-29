New Strong Sell Stocks for August 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 84.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.9% downward over the last 30 days.

First Bancorp FBNC operates as the bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Korn Ferry KFY provides organizational consulting services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.