New Strong Sell Stocks for August 29th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. CCCS provides technology solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 265.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. EQX engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 120.8% downward over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.