New Strong Sell Stocks for August 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Cantel Medical Corp. CMD provides infection prevention and control products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. KDMN is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. DINRF develops, manufactures, sells, and maintains semiconductor production equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Hasbro, Inc. HAS operates as a play and entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

