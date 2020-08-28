New Strong Sell Stocks for August 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Allakos Inc. ALLK is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Banco Bradesco S.A. BBD is a provider of banking products and financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS is a manufacturer, fabricator and distributor of specialty metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Equity Commonwealth EQC is the owner and operator of a real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. APTO is engaged in discovering and developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.