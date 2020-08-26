New Strong Sell Stocks for August 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arch Resources, Inc. ARCH is a producer and seller of thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Canon Inc. CAJ is a manufacturer and seller of office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines and related equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI is a designer and retailer of branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 47% downward over the last 30 days.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXPE is engaged in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50.5% downward over the last 30 days.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. NSTG is a provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

