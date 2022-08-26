New Strong Sell Stocks for August 26th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY is a leading operator of specialty retail stores in the United States and Canada.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 132.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Alico ALCO is an agribusiness company that is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 72.8% downward over the last 60 days.

B&G Foods BGS is engaged in manufacturing, selling and distributing high-quality, shelf-stable, frozen food and household products across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.



Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.See Stocks Now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY): Free Stock Analysis Report



B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alico, Inc. (ALCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.