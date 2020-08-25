Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ambev S.A. ABEV is a producer and seller of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Athersys, Inc. ATHX is a biotechnology company that focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Century Aluminum Company CENX producer of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 86.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ETTX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 30 days.

FirstCash, Inc. FCFS is an operator of retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.

