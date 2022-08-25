New Strong Sell Stocks for August 25th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

American Woodmark AMWD is a manufacturer and distributor of kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Carter's CRI is engaged in designing, sourcing, and marketing of branded children’s wear under various brands in the United States and internationally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Brinker International EAT is engaged in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.8% downward over the last 60 days.

