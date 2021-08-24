Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Fathom Holdings Inc. FTHM provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA is a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. LEVL provides business and consumer financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELOX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 79.3% downward over the last 30 days.

    Most Popular