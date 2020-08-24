New Strong Sell Stocks for August 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Evoke Pharma, Inc. EVOK is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 63.3% downward over the last 30 days.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. JJSF is a manufacturer and distributor of nutritional snack foods and beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB is real estate investment trust (REIT). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 55.8% downward over the last 30 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM is a producer, packager and distributor of shell eggs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.