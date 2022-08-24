New Strong Sell Stocks for August 24th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Corsair Gaming CRSR is a designer, marketer, and distributor of gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 66.3% downward over the last 60 days.

AppFolio APPF is a provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 13.2% downward over the last 60 days.

AB SKF SKFRY is engaged in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 60 days.

