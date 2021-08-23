New Strong Sell Stocks for August 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Tattooed Chef, Inc. TTCF is a plant-based food company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Sharps Compliance Corp. SMED provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 51.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Eargo, Inc. EAR is a medical device company that develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50.5% downward over the last 30 days.

CDK Global, Inc. CDK provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

