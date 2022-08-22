New Strong Sell Stocks for August 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. CHUY is a full-service restaurant company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Alico, Inc. ALCO is an agribusiness and land management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 73% downward over the last 60 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. EQX engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 120.8% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.



Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.Download FREE: How To Profit From Trillions On Spending For Infrastructure >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alico, Inc. (ALCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.