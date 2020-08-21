New Strong Sell Stocks for August 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Baidu, Inc. BIDU provides Internet search services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Communications Systems, Inc. JCS manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Nabtesco Corporation NCTKF manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.2% downward over the last 30 days.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. PTSI operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.2% downward over the last 30 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.