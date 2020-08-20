New Strong Sell Stocks for August 20th
Here are 3 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE provides educational services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.
Quantum Corporation QMCO provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 60 days.
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. MSGS operates as a professional sports company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Click to get this free report
Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE): Free Stock Analysis Report
The Madison Square Garden Company (MSGS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Quantum Corporation (QMCO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.