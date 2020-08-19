New Strong Sell Stocks for August 19th

Here are 4 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 30 days.

HSBC Holdings plc HSBC provides banking and financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.6% downward over the last 30 days.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. PTSI operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Montage Resources Corporation MR operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

